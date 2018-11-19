‘The Mandalorian’ Will Send Gina Carano to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Photo: Philip Schulte (Getty Images)

From Princess Leia to Rey, the Star Wars universe has always had kick-ass women at the center of it. Gina Carano’s casting for a major role in Disney’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, continues that righteous trend.

The former MMA star turned actress has shown some real acting chops, appearing in movies such as Haywire, Deadpool, and Fast & Furious 6. Although we don’t yet know what side of The Force she will be fighting on, it’s a good bet that the former model and Muay Thai fighter turned action movie star will be dishing out some hurt.



With the announcement of Pedro Pascal for another major role in The Mandalorian, Disney’s highly-anticipated series is starting to come into focus.

In Her Own Words: Interview With Gina Carano

Although we don’t exactly know when it will debut on the Mouse House’s new streaming service (Disney +) sometime in 2019, we do know that Jon Favreau wrote the story, which takes place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. It centers around a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. An all-star stable of directors is also involved, including Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Deborah Chow (Better Call Saul).