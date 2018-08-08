Michelob Ultra ‘Caddyshack’ Golf Bag Includes Fully Functional Beer Keg

Michelob Ultra beer written in neon glow light inside a bar. Photo: Roberto Machado Noa (Getty)

Looking like something that belongs behind Chevy Chase on the links at Bushwood Country Club, Michelob has announced it’s bringing the 19th hole to the tee box with the “Ultra Caddie Bag.”

This Caddyshack-inspired kegerator golf bag comes equipped with just about everything a lazy Sunday golfer would need, including Bluetooth BOSE speakers, LED lighting and a built-in tablet. Suddenly, golfing isn’t such a priority. And that’s not even the best part.

The ultimate golf bag also houses a 128-ounce refillable beer keg with a tap handle and pint glasses. What’s better, Michelob’s golf bag is fully functional, meaning there’s plenty of room for your entire set of clubs and the beer keg, for a fully dysfunctional outing on the greens.

Michelob Ultra is debuting a one-of-a-kind golf bag at the PGA Championship that includes a 128 oz. refillable beer keg with a tap handle & pint glasses, Bluetooth speaker & built-in tablet. Giving it away through #ultracaddiecontest on Twitter & Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9gguzy0MU5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 7, 2018

Michelob will have its Ultra Caddie Bag on display during the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, before giving it away to a lucky fan.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear there are any plans to put the Ultra Caddie Bag into production yet. So it looks like you’ll be stuck drinking your beer out of a red plastic cup for a little while longer, unless you’re friends with Al Czervik.

But honestly, you’re probably going to need a cart for the day, unless you feel like getting shoulder tendinitis from lugging this bad boy around all afternoon (especially if you’re hammered).