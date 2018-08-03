C’mon Guys: Stop Washing And Reusing Condoms

As a millennial myself, I do my best to stand up for them. But guys, you’re making it nearly impossible.

You believe the world is flat, you still live at home, and you’ve ruined Applebee’s (OK, that’s actually not a terrible thing). Yet somehow, it gets worse. Now you’re reusing condoms? Come on!

The CDC is making big news this week for a recent tweet they sent out warning people to stop washing and reusing rubbers.

Seriously.

We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl — CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

“We say it because people do it,” they wrote. “Don’t wash or reuse condoms! Use a fresh one for each sex act.”

I never thought I’d have to talk about condom use or why it’s important to practice safe sex — which includes using a new condom each time — but here it goes…

Why can’t you reuse condoms? Because, like Carmello Anthony or Vanilla Ice, they’re meant to be a “one and done.”

CNN spoke with Elizabeth Torrone, an STD Prevention expert with the CDC:

“Condoms prevent the spread of most STDs and likely reduce the risk of all STDs, but a condom is only effective when used correctly,” she told CNN. “Incorrect use, such as reusing a condom or using more than one at a time, diminishes the protective effect of condoms by leading to condom breakage, slippage, or leakage.”

If you’re one of the numbskulls attempting to launder your condoms for another use, you’re doing it wrong. You’re going to have a baby or end up with a sexually transmitted disease (possibly both).

If you think you can’t afford protection? Think again.

How to find free condoms:

CondomFinder.org will show you where to find free protection in your zip code.

Contact your college health center.

Planned Parenthood centers.

TeenSource.org will mail them to you.

