You’ll Soon Be Able To Order Food From Your Car Thanks To GM

Close-up of man eating hamburger while driving car. Photo: Vstock LLC (Getty)

Vehicle manufacturer General Motors has been at the leading edge of transportation innovation for quite some time. Recently debuted self-driving robo taxis, which are currently being tested in San Francisco, they’ve gone ahead and one-upped themselves yet again.

The release of their newest infotainment system has people most excited, as not only can you order food from the built-in app, but also purchase gas and shop at some of your favorite stores.

GM has collaborated with multiple businesses like Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, IHOP (or IHOB for the moment), Applebee’s, Shell, ExxonMobil, Princeline.com and more to make your life a little easier with their General Motors Marketplace. As if that’s not enough, Marketplace will also provide directions to the nearest business location of your choice.

Via your in-dash infotainment system, simply select the “Shop” function. From there, each business will not only allow you to make an order/purchase/reservation, but also allow you to pay for items ahead of time. No need to scrounge loose change from your pocket or dig through your wallet for your favorite piece of plastic. You’ll have it all set up in your GM infotainment system.

Sadly, General Motors hasn’t come up with a technology to avoid fast food drive-thru lines, yet. In the meantime, you’ll have to deal with that headache. Unless, of course, you feel like going inside to pick up your food. But who will ever do that again?