Loneliness Doubles Your Chances Of Dying From Heart Problems

dramatic concept, depressed man sitting head in hands on the interior Skyscraper with low light environment. Photo: Photographer is my life. (Getty)

According to The Independent, Danish researchers have come to the conclusion that if you’re lonely, you’re also twice as likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

“Loneliness is more common today than ever before, and more people live alone,” lead author Dr. Anne Vinggaard Christensen said during a presentation in Dublin on Saturday. “Previous research has shown that loneliness and social isolation are linked with coronary heart disease and stroke, but this has not been investigated in patients with different types of cardiovascular disease.”

Well, now it has. The study specifically revealed the feeling of being lonely led to premature death at a rate that was nearly double in men. Yet, it was worse in women, where it was right at about the double mark. Plus, both men and women who feel lonely are “three times as likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression” than those who look up from their phones from time to time in an effort to interact with a human.

The two questions that were asked during the survey were, “Do you have someone to talk to when you need it?” and “Do you feel alone sometimes even though you want to be with someone?”

If you answered no, then yes, do yourself (and your heart) a solid and get your ticker checked. In the meantime, start introducing yourself to people or get yourself a puppy.