‘Pit Liquor’ Is A New Whiskey-Based Deodorant Because Why Not

Portrait of smiling man with glass of whiskey at home. Photo: Westend61 (Getty)

God love Colorado. There are beautiful mountains, you can smoke freely and now you can even put whiskey-based deodorant in your arm pits. Erica and Jason Feucht have developed Pit Liqour, made from what they say is “natural” deodorant from a concoction of tea, whiskey and vodka.

This may be our favorite quote from the couple Erica from Denver CBS:

What if we made something that’s a step above, and also whiskey is a fun product. We love whiskey, so why not put it on our armpits?

The Longmont, Col. natives got the idea while Erica was pregnant. Jason didn’t want her using chemicals, so Erica tried using hand-sanitizer instead.

Here’s what happened next:

A lot of trial and error was ahead of them, trying to figure out what combo worked best, smelling a lot of arm pits. “Hey would come to me most days and say, ‘How does this arm spit smell?! How does this arm pit smell?!'” said Erica.

They started a Kickstarter campaign and easily raised $20,000. Now the business is up and running. They’re getting a ton of orders, especially from repeat customers. Better yet, they’re taking some of their profits and sending the money back to Guinea-Bissau, a small country in west Africa where they used to live. A friend there is using that money to help others with financial difficulties.

Here’s the full story:

I’m holding out until they have a solid gin and tonic for my pits.

