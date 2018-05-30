Study Suggests Multivitamins And Other Supplements Have Zero Health Benefits

Full Frame Shot Of Multi Colored Pills. Photo: Eugen Wais / EyeEm (Getty)

According to Study Finds, those who have been dropping mad cash and loading up on multivitamins and other supplements over the past few years are going to be pissed. That is, if the results of a new study one day become fact.

Researchers at the University of Toronto and St. Michael’s Hospital have come to the conclusion that the most commonly consumed supplements — multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium and vitamin C — had “no effect on a person’s risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke, heart disease, or early death.”

Oops, Suzie.

“We were surprised to find so few positive effects of the most common supplements that people consume,” lead author Dr. David Jenkins said. “Our review found that if you want to use multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium or vitamin C, it does no harm, but there is no apparent advantage either.”

It’s not all bad news, though. For those who have been loading up on B-vitamins with B6, B12 and folic acid, they actually do fight the good fight against heart disease and strokes. Folic acid alone lowers the risk of stroke by 20 percent.

The researchers’ advice? You guessed it — start eating more fruits and vegetables to get your vitamins the natural way instead of being a pillhead.