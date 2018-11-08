Emily Ratajkowski Ready To Battle A T-Rex In Her Halloween Costume!

Photo by: (Randy Holmes / Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live showing off her Halloween costume that pays tribute to Raquel Welch’s role in One Millions Years B.C. She also shares a pretty embarrassing story about a past Halloween mishap.



While we’re checking out Emily and her Halloween costumes we also felt now is as good a time as any to drop in and see what she’s been up to on her Instagram and of course, she does not disappoint!

