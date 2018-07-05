Cora Skinner Has Us Diving Deep Through Her Instagram

Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty)

Have you ever gone deep on your Instagram too quickly and lost your shorts? That’s the feeling we get when we had our first good look at Cora Skinner @coraskinner. The California model/skin care specialist knows a hell of a lot about taking care of her body, and it’s readily apparent once you hop into her feed.

If you want to know what that looks like, why don’t you quit reading? Better yet, we’ll quit rambling so we can go on to what’s good below. Check out Cora’s skin care line, too, if you’re feeling a little dehydrated after.

A post shared by Cora Skinner (@coraskinner) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

A post shared by Cora Skinner (@coraskinner) on Jun 26, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

A post shared by Cora Skinner (@coraskinner) on Jun 29, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

A post shared by Cora Skinner (@coraskinner) on May 28, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

A post shared by Cora Skinner (@coraskinner) on Apr 23, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT

A post shared by Cora Skinner (@coraskinner) on Mar 6, 2018 at 3:55pm PST

A post shared by Cora Skinner (@coraskinner) on May 31, 2018 at 8:21am PDT