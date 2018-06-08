Chelcie May Is Looking Really Good, Even In June

Chelcie May might not be a model you’ve heard of, but that’s all about to change. If it looks like June isn’t quite bringing the summer warmth, allow this health-coaching, yogi-modeling beach bunny to heat things up for you. With Miami Swim Week just around the corner, we thought we’d give you a preview of things to come.

While most of her Instagram @ChelcieMay prominently features bikinis and bathing suits — and a healthy dose of yoga pants — Chelcie is infectiously serving up summer one sweet post at a time. When someone inevitably points her out, you can say, “Oh, her, I’ve been following her for years.”

Check out Chelcie May below, then follow for more fun and buns in the sun.

A post shared by C H E L C I E M A Y (@chelciemay) on Apr 14, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

A post shared by C H E L C I E M A Y (@chelciemay) on Apr 30, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

A post shared by C H E L C I E M A Y (@chelciemay) on May 28, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

A post shared by C H E L C I E M A Y (@chelciemay) on Apr 5, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT

A post shared by C H E L C I E M A Y (@chelciemay) on Mar 8, 2018 at 11:32am PST

A post shared by C H E L C I E M A Y (@chelciemay) on Feb 15, 2018 at 12:31pm PST