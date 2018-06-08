Nora Segura Keeps Things Cool To Get You Hot
Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty for Sweeble App LLC)
Nora Segura is a very conflicted gal. Most of her body says it’s summer, given that she rarely wears pants and often shows a hip-line that’s dangerously close to uncensored on her Instagram @norasegura. However, another area of her body says otherwise (we’d say “use your imagination,” but there will be no need for that).
Do you think we enjoy having to tell you every little amazing thing we know about women in this world? The answer is invariably yes. This sweet piece of Swedish candy gives new meaning of the word “conflicted,” especially if you happen to be happily married and raising multiple kids with a minivan.