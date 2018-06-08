Nora Segura Keeps Things Cool To Get You Hot

Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty for Sweeble App LLC)

Nora Segura is a very conflicted gal. Most of her body says it’s summer, given that she rarely wears pants and often shows a hip-line that’s dangerously close to uncensored on her Instagram @norasegura. However, another area of her body says otherwise (we’d say “use your imagination,” but there will be no need for that).

Do you think we enjoy having to tell you every little amazing thing we know about women in this world? The answer is invariably yes. This sweet piece of Swedish candy gives new meaning of the word “conflicted,” especially if you happen to be happily married and raising multiple kids with a minivan.

A post shared by Nora Segura (@norassegura) on Jun 5, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

A post shared by Nora Segura (@norassegura) on Jun 4, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

A post shared by Nora Segura (@norassegura) on May 20, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

A post shared by Nora Segura (@norassegura) on May 21, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

A post shared by Nora Segura (@norassegura) on Apr 27, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

A post shared by Nora Segura (@norassegura) on Apr 22, 2018 at 9:17am PDT