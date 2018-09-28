Little Caesars’ Latest Pizza Innovation Is Perfect For Introverts

Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Are you the kind of person who prefers text messaging to phone calls? Do you like it when FedEx drops off a package while you’re away from home instead of signing for it? Do you turn around in the middle of grocery store aisles to avoid small talk with colleagues? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then Little Caesars newest innovation is perfect for you. It’s called “Pizza Portal” and it will be available in almost every store in the U.S.

Little Caesars Pizza Portal™ is taking its “Hot-N-Ready” service to a level never before seen in the pizza game. The Pizza Portal is a heated, self service station for mobile pick up. Not only do you not need to interact with any people at the store, you order on your mobile device so you don’t even need to talk to a person on the phone.

“We are constantly striving to enhance the guest experience for all customers no matter how they choose to access Little Caesars,” said David Scrivano, Little Caesars’ president and CEO, in a press release. “We remain deeply committed to our core pillars of value, convenience, and quality, and are continually researching to understand what customers want, both now and in the future. We’re using our Pizza Portal pickup and mobile app to expand our offerings, as well as evolve our business model in an increasingly diverse and digital marketplace.”

You don’t even need a computer to get this saucy, cheesy, pepperoni-covered pizza in your belly. All you need is a mobile device and the Little Caesars app. There, you can create your own pizza or choose from the menu. You can even prepay with a credit card on the app and it will tell you when your food is ready. Don’t worry. Nobody can walk into the restaurant and steal your order. In order to open the Pizza Portal, you need to input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code. Introverts rejoice! You can finally be both a hermit and enjoy hot and cheesy pizza…as long as you’re willing to leave your apartment long enough to grab a pizza before returning to your 24-hour Netflix binge.