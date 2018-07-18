Japanese Town Will Pay You $85,000 A Year To Become A Ninja

Photo: Scott MacBride [Getty Images]

How many times have you been watching a ninja movie, only to ponder the possibilities? You could totally do that, right? Well, now you have your chance.

Iga, a small town in Japan (which many believe to be the birthplace of the modern ninja) is reportedly low on their biggest tourist attraction and they want people like you to come train to be silent assassins.

It’s not known why Iga is experiencing such a reduced number of ninja, but they’re very serious about upping their numbers as they’re willing to pay anybody $85,000 a year, assuming they’re able to complete the very daunting ninja training course.

“Right now in Iga, we are working very hard to promote ninja tourism and get the most economic outcome. For example, we hold this ninja festival between late April to around the beginning of May. During this period visitors and also local people come here. Everybody will be dressed like a ninja and walks around and enjoys themselves — but recently I feel that it’s not enough,” stated Iga’s mayor, Sakae Okamoto.

When you’re not in the midst of your ninja training, you’ll have a plethora of things to keep you occupied, as Iga boosts a ninja museum in addition to the White Phoenix Castle, also known as Iga Ueno Castle and Hakuho. Built in 1585, it has the highest walls of any castle in Japan in order to prevent them being scaled by enemies.

Plans for a second ninja-themed museum are also in the works, so you’ll have plenty of opportunity to put your new-found ninjitsu skills on display.