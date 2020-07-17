These 20 Summer Deals Will Make You Want to Spend All Your Money (Try Not to Though)

Everyone knows what comes at the peak of summer: sun, sand, and sweet, sweet deals. Even though you can’t get a lot of sun and sand at the moment, you can still get more steals for your money this summer with these 20 special offers that will have you screaming: “Shut up and take my money!”

One great thing about these deals is that you’re not just buying random stuff on sale — you’re actually gonna need these items, like a flexible camera that helps you take pictures of what’s clogging up your sink, a bidet attachment with a nightlight, a virtual cardio trainer and other cool stuff you’ll absolutely not want to miss out on.

A Sterilization Case For Your Phone

Wearing your face mask before leaving the house each day keeps you safe from germs, but how clean is the phone you touch about a hundred times every day and slap against your face occasionally? The truth is that you’re probably coming in contact with more germs from your phone than anywhere else, but with the Clean Tray UV Light Sterilization Case, you can get rid of them in just five minutes. You can also add essential oils to the integrated hole on the case to keep your belongings smelling fresh. This case isn’t for disinfecting phones only, you can pop your wallet, AirPods and keys for a thorough cleanse too!

Buy now: Get the Clean Tray UV Light Sterilization Case for $69.99, or 12% off the retail price of $79

The Face Mask With An Air Filter

With the current surge of the pandemic across the US, and with anti-maskers and coronavirus party attendees prowling the streets, it’s no understatement to say that your life depends on wearing a mask. The CompressMax Air Face Mask protects you from germs and comes with a removable PM2.5 activated carbon filter that prevents you from inhaling polluted air. With adjustable velcro straps and non-slip ear cords, this mask is also super comfy and easy to use.

Buy now: Get the CompressMax Air Face Mask for $19.99, or 33% off the retail price of $29

Learn to Play the Ukulele

There’s no denying the ukulele’s charm — it’s fun and friendly, it sounds great and it’s a more affordable substitute for a guitar. It’s also easy to learn to play it, and with Fret Zealot you can learn at your own time, at your own pace and in your own style. This LED instruction strip fits just above the frets on the ukulele and shows you exactly where to put your fingers to play anything. It also has an app that’ll help you sharpen your playing technique and find your own unique style.

Buy now: Get the Fret Zealot for $99, or 29% off the retail price of $139

A Headlamp For Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Planning a camping or hiking trip with your crew this summer? Don’t forget to pick up all the necessary items, including this rechargeable H2 Headlamp that gives you a 180-degree range of light and a full view of the tightest, hard-to-see spots around you. It weighs next to nothing, so you can enjoy your hike without worrying about any extra load, and it’s also waterproof, which is perfect for those rainy nights during your trip.

Buy now: Get the H2 Headlamp for $36.99, or 26% off the retail price of $50

The Pen That Never Runs Dry

The Omega 2.0 Inkless Pen is a sleek work of art that doubles as a writing tool. This pen has an aluminum shell with an AXL-METAL tip that runs forever, with no need for ink, lead, or graphite refill. Writing things by hand may be a dying art, but this inkless pen is so dope, it’ll make you want to send someone a handwritten card or take notes during a meeting on actual paper.

Buy now: Get the Omega 2.0 Inkless Pen for $29.99, or 28% off the retail price of $41

An Upgrade To The Swiss Army Knife