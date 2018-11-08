‘It’s Always Sunny’ Holds Off on the Funny in Season 13’s Gay Pride Finale

Photo: (Getty)

You thought Mac finally coming out last season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was something? Well (spoiler alert!), the season 13 finale”Mac Finds His Pride” was unlike anything we anticipated when the show ignored its usual comedic recipe and proceeded to follow the Rob McElhenney’s conflicted bible-thumping, now openly-gay (and chiseled) character onto the dance stage to tell his father he’s gay.

While dancing is no stranger to the finale routine of past seasons, McElhenney did so without his chief co-stars, who played little to no role in the episode, the latter being resident sociopath, (played by) Glenn Howerton, who has ghosted on us two finales in a row now. Most seasoned “Sunny” fans might have expected to see a public pride event, but McElhenney claims anything besides the heavily choreographed Black Swan-type ballet for Mac (that lasted five minutes before cutting to black) would have been inauthentic.

“Very rarely do we have any kind of a real emotional resonance,” McElhenney told Deadline. “We’ve been working on this show for 14 years and we want to just try different things, see what works and what doesn’t work. We like to stretch and do things that are a little bit scary.”

McElhenney, who was mostly raised by women and grew up with two gay brothers, is no stranger to the pride community so we think we knows better than most straight men. Aside from Frank Reynolds and his ‘more disturbing than usual’ appearance in which my girlfriend had to look away, the entire finale forewent a comedic twist at the end altogether (and no, Cricket’s gross body in leather chaps doesn’t quite count).

The show, now 13 seasons down, took on a very different tone all year running on the heels of the #MeToo movement in which almost every episode addressed a heavier sociopolitical lean to it than usual leading up to the finale. Overall, only a couple episodes followed the tried and true “Sunny” people are used to. For a show that has tapped into gun control, abortion, hate crimes and all depraved forms of the American dream for more than a decade, this season freshly dared to be bold with less focus on cheap jokes and storylines and more emphasis on making bold statements with a humorous bent based on today’s current issues.

But we shouldn’t be surprised. We knew this would be a very different season the second they gave Sweet Dee (“bird,” “bitch,” “dumb bird,” “stupid bitch”) her comeuppance at the end of the second episode.