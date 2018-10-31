Binge & Buy: ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ on Blu-ray at Last

Photo: RLJE Films

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Mandy

Nicolas Cage turns in a coke-snorting, mutant-mashing performance for the ages in this phantasmagorical revenge movie from director Panos Cosmatos that seems to exist in a kind of fever dream netherworld. Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, and Bill Duke co-star in one of the most singular cinematic experiences of the year.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two 30-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail.

Slender Man

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends performs a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. When one of them goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, his latest victim.

The Darkest Minds

An empowering tale of teens who mysteriously develop new abilities and are declared a threat by the government. The film follows a group of runaway teens who realize their collective power can help save future generations.

Believer

A low-level drug dealer facing prosecution conspires with a dangerously ambitious cop to bring down a major cartel’s psychotic kingpin in this electric crime thriller, based on Johnnie To’s critically-acclaimed Drug War.

Patient Zero

In this pandemic thriller, humanity is battling intelligent, adrenaline-fueled creatures born from a viral super-strain. After being bitten, human survivor Morgan (Matt Smith) realizes he is asymptomatic and can communicate with the infected, leading the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure.



Photo: 20th Century Fox

Criterion Corner

The Princess Bride

Rob Reiner’s perennial 1987 fantasy classic finally arrives on a Blu-ray set for the ages as Criterion Collection brings a new 4K scan, new interviews, and a fully illustrated clothbound book.



Photo: Warner Bros.

Reissues

Dracula A.D. 1972

Christopher Lee dons the cape for the sixth time and seeks out fresh victims. As archnemesis Van Helsing, fellow horror legend Peter Cushing clutches a vial of holy water and edges within throwing distance.

12 Monkeys

In 1996, a deadly virus is unleashed, destroying much of the world’s population and forcing survivors underground. In 2035, prisoner James Cole (Bruce Willis) is chosen to go back in time to search for a cure. Featuring an Oscar-nominated turn by Brad Pitt, this would become Gilliam’s most successful film and is now widely regarded as a sci-fi classic.

Torso

A sex maniac is prowling the streets of Perugia, targeting the picturesque university town’s female students. Alarmed at plummeting life expectancy of the student body, Jane (Suzy Kendall) and her three friends escape to a secluded country villa only to discover that, far from having left the terror behind, they’ve brought it with them!

Dragnet

This is the city, and only Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks can save it in this hilarious 1987 box-office hit that pays homage to the famed original police dramas

Valley Girl

When Julie (Deborah Foreman) dumps her preppy boyfriend, the last thing she expects is to find love with the rockin’ Randy (Nicolas Cage).

Wallflower (DVD)

Joyce Reynolds and Janis Paige play feuding and friendly stepsister romantic rivals in this riotous romantic comedy adapted from a hit Broadway play.

You Never Know Women

This 1926 silent film from director William Wellman is a thrilling romance that constructs a combustible love triangle between a Russian dancer, a handsome escape artist, and a wealthy broker.

Blood Harvest

When Jill becomes the victim of a series of strange and increasingly depraved assaults, only her childhood friend and former lover, Gary, and his mentally unstable brother Mervo (Tiny Tim) are willing to believe her.



Photo: Sony Pictures

New on Digital HD

Alpha

An epic coming-of-age adventure set in the last Ice Age. A young boy becomes unlikely allies with a lone wolf, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds to survive the harsh wilderness and find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.

Welcome to Mercy (in theaters and VOD November 2)

A young woman struggles against the unholy forces that possess her in this terrifying occult thriller. After being stricken with stigmata, single mother Madaline (Kristen Ruhlin) is sent to a remote convent where nothing is what it seems and her friend August (Lily Newmark) is seemingly the only person she can trust. Together, they must confront the demons inside Madaline before she becomes the Antichrist.

Possum (in theaters and VOD Nov. 2)

A disgraced children’s puppeteer must confront his sinister stepfather and a hideous puppet he keeps hidden in a brown leather bag in order to escape the dark horrors of his past.

Monster Party (in theaters and VOD Nov. 2)

Three thieves plan a daring heist posing as waiters at a fancy Malibu mansion dinner party in hopes of paying off an urgent debt. When their plan goes horribly wrong, the trio realizes the dinner guests are not as innocent as they seem and their simple cash grab becomes a violent and desperate battle to get out of the house alive.



Photo: Warner Bros. Animation

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Batman: The Complete Animated Series

Every Batfan’s dream has come true, as now you can own all 109 action-packed episodes of what many consider to be the greatest onscreen Batman ever created finally on Blu-ray. The set also includes two bonus discs of the feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, seven exclusive collector cards, and three Funko Pocket Pops! This set comes in a limited edition of just over 69,000, so order yours now before they’re all gone!

Charmed: The Complete First Season

Now fall under the spell of the Charmed Ones as all 22 Season 1 episodes have been remastered in brilliant high-definition for this Blu-ray debut.

