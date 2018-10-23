Binge & Buy: ‘Sorry to Bother You’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ Aim to Please

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley’s anarchic, wildly imaginative political satire follows a down-on-his-luck young man (Lakeith Stanfield) who winds up riding to the top of the corporate ladder at a telemarketing company by using a magical “white voice.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is now pregnant, and like her mother Donna (Meryl Streep), she’ll need to take risks. The film’s original cast returns, with new additions including Lily James as a young Donna, Andy Garcia, and Oscar winner Cher.

I Think We’re Alone Now

Del (Peter Dinklage) is alone in the world. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he’s methodically created for himself until he is discovered by Grace (Elle Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay.

Trauma

A shocking, brutal tale that blends the dark history of Chile’s recent past (the violent, repressive military dictatorship of Pinochet) with the seemingly modern and progressive Chile of today. The two worlds clash when a group of women ventures to the idyllic countryside for a weekend of fun. Their outing soon turns nightmarish when a man, himself a victim of torture in the hands of the government, unleashes his pent-up rage on them.

Criterion Corner

Sisters

Margot Kidder is Danielle, a beautiful model separated from her Siamese twin, Dominique. When a hotshot reporter (Jennifer Salt) suspects Dominique of a brutal murder, she becomes dangerously ensnared in the sisters’ insidious sibling bond. Brian De Palma’s first horror film from 1973 gets the Criterion Collection treatment.

Shampoo

Hal Ashby’s 1975 comedy hit starring Warren Beatty gives us a day in the life of George, a Beverly Hills hairdresser and Lothario who runs around town on the eve of the 1968 presidential election trying to make heads or tails of his financial and romantic entanglements.

Reissues

Creepshow

Masters of the macabre (writer Stephen King and director George A. Romero) conjure up five shocking yarns, each a virtuoso exercise in the ghouls-and-gags style of classic EC horror comics. This new boxed collector’s edition from Scream Factory features a new 4K scan of the original camera negative, plus loads of brand new special features on the look, costumes, restoration and more!

Maximum Overdrive

More Stephen King goodness as the master of horror adapts his own short story “Trucks” for his debut directorial effort. This Vestron Video edition of the 1986 cult classic features audio commentary by Mystery Science Theater 3000‘s Jonah Ray and Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, as well as a slew of behind-the-scenes interviews.

Deadbeat at Dawn

Jim VanBebber’s notorious, blood-drenched cult classic rises again from Arrow Video on the advent of its 30th anniversary, newly restored for the first time on Blu-ray.

Post-Apocalyptic Collection

Blue Underground issues the loose trilogy of biker movies directed by Enzo G. Castellari in a new boxed set, including 1990: The Bronx Warriors, Escape From the Bronx, and The New Barbarians. All three took their inspiration from The Warriors, Escape From New York and the Mad Max films and are amazingly fun!

Blood and Black Lace

Director Mario Bava’s Giallo masterpiece takes place in an untoward fashion house where a beautiful model is brutally murdered by a mysterious figure wearing black gloves.

Twilight (4K)

The 2008 phenomenon gets the 4K treatment on its 10th anniversary, as Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson let their vampire love light shine.

The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Limited Edition (4K)

The Dude abides in this collector’s edition of the Coen Brothers comedy classic, which comes with a 4K, Blu-ray and Digital copy of the film along with a collectible bag, bowling ball pencil holder, polishing cloth and sweater packaging.

Get Shorty

Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1995 comedy hit finds John Travolta as a loan shark named Chili Palmer whose “business” takes him to L.A. to collect a debt from down-and-out filmmaker Harry Zimm (Gene Hackman), which leads him to jump headfirst into the Hollywood scene.

New on Digital HD

Incredibles 2

Pixar’s latest box office triumph brings back the Parr family mere seconds after the original 2004 film, thanks to the animation genius that is Brad Bird.

Killer Kate!

Estranged sisters – Kate and Angie – haven’t spoken since Angie went to college and left Kate to care for their ailing father. In a show of reconciliation, several years after moving out, Angie invites Kate to her bachelorette party held at a remote house booked on a home-sharing app. The women are unaware that by booking this house, they’re walking into a trap set in motion by a disturbed family of amateur killers who are out for blood to right a cosmic wrong.

Family of Fear (iTunes)

This documentary follows an eclectic group of artists and “spooks” as they build and work in one of the country’s scariest haunted house attractions – the 50,000 square foot Arx Mortis Haunted Attraction in Killen, Alabama.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Black Sails: The Complete Collection

The golden age of piracy collides with encroaching civilization in four action-packed seasons of Black Sails from executive producer Michael Bay.

