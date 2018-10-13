Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 10/13/2018

Photo: SEGA

It’s the end of another week in video games and plenty of free video games await you! Assuming you don’t have to work this weekend or have chores to do, it’s time to indulge in some free games. This is the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s dive on in!

PS Plus Games for November 2018 (PS4)

Well, this is a bit of a surprise! While many of us are still sinking our teeth into October’s titles, the official PlayStation store has gone ahead and accidentally leaked the PS Plus Games for November 2018, way ahead of time! Both Yakuza Kiwami and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition will be available next month at no additional cost for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download, install, and keep forever.

Yakuza Kiwami is the first game in the series, which means it’s a great starting point for newcomers. (Warning: You will definitely get addicted!) Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is the remastered edition of Epic Games’ stylish shooter, rewarding creative kills with points. It also boasts a healthy sprinkling of inappropriate jokes.

Evolvation (PC)

Following a big kerfuffle where the game’s developer accidentally revoked keys from legitimate buyers, Evolvation has now been made free for a potentially limited time. Head to Steam and grab this class-based, fast-paced multiplayer arena shooter in exchange for exactly zero dollars.

Also worth noting is that Evolvation has seen a huge spike in its player count, largely due to this controversy and the game’s new free status. Now is a great time to get involved and find matches across the many modes!

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (PS4)

The latest free demo in the PlayStation Store is Ninjin: Clash of Carrots. This anime-inspired beat-’em-up tasks players with advancing through side-scrolling worlds which have multiple stages. The goal is to collect carrots stolen by the evil Shogun Moe. These carrots then act as a currency with which to buy new equipment, including special weapons, masks, and other customization options. Happily, there is also multiplayer, which allows you and a friend to play online or via local co-op. Grab a pal and give it a go for free!