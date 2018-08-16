Watch | Travis Scott and LeBron James Talk NBA 2K19 Soundtrack

The only one who has made more headlines this summer than newest Laker and school builder LeBron James has been Travis Scott. The Houston rapper overtook Drake on the Billboard charts with his latest album Astroworld, is giving away $100K of his own money to fans, and launched the Cactus Jack merch collection.

Kylie Jenner’s baby’s daddy isn’t done yet, having just been revealed as the curator of the upcoming NBA 2K19 soundtrack.

Ironically, the boys of summer 2018, James and Scott, sat down to chop it up about the highly-anticipated game’s release and the method behind his video game mixtape madness.

Among the 47 tracks are songs from: Cardi B, Migos, Bruno Mars, Lil Uzi Vert, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and of course a whole lotta Scott himself. Listen to to the whole soundtrack below.

NBA 2K19 releases September 11 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch.