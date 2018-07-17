Cardi B And The Carter’s Lead 2018 MTV VMA Award Nominees
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards nominations have been announced on the cable network’s IGTV on Instagram.
New baby mama Cardi B racked up the most nominations with 10, followed by the Carters (Beyoncé and JAY-Z, is that fair?) with eight, and Childish Gambino and Drake with seven a piece.
The one big name missing is MTV cover girl, Taylor Swift, who was surprisingly shut out of the major categories this year, although she did receive three nominations: best art direction, best visual effects and best editing for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. I’m sure rabid Swifties will have a lot to say about this on social media.
The always star-packed VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Performers will be announced shortly. You can see the full list of VMA nominees below.
Video of the Year:
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Song of the Year:
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]
Best New Artist:
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
Best Collaboration:
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]
Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]
N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]
Best Pop Video:
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Best Hip Hop Video:
Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
Best Dance Video:
Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
Best Latin Video:
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]
Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]
Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]
Best Rock Video:
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
Video With a Message:
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]
Best Cinematography:
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Best Direction:
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Best Art Direction:
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
SZA – “The Weekend”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Best Visual Effects:
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Eminem – “Walk On Water” [ft. Beyoncé]
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Best Choreography:
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”
Best Editing:
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Push Artist of the Year:
July 2018 – Chloe x Halle
June 2018 – Sigrid
May 2018 – Lil Xan
April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
March 2018 – Jessie Reyez
February 2018 – Tee Grizzley
January 2018 – Bishop Briggs
December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
November 2017 – Why Don’t We
October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
September 2017 – SZA
August 2017 – Kacy Hill
July 2017 – Khalid
June 2017 – Kyle
May 2017 – Noah Cyrus