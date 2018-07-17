Cardi B And The Carter’s Lead 2018 MTV VMA Award Nominees

Photo: Paras Griffin [Getty Images]

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards nominations have been announced on the cable network’s IGTV on Instagram.

New baby mama Cardi B racked up the most nominations with 10, followed by the Carters (Beyoncé and JAY-Z, is that fair?) with eight, and Childish Gambino and Drake with seven a piece.

The one big name missing is MTV cover girl, Taylor Swift, who was surprisingly shut out of the major categories this year, although she did receive three nominations: best art direction, best visual effects and best editing for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. I’m sure rabid Swifties will have a lot to say about this on social media.

The always star-packed VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Performers will be announced shortly. You can see the full list of VMA nominees below.

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the Year:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]

Best New Artist:

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration:

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Best Pop Video:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Hip Hop Video:

Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Best Dance Video:

Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best Latin Video:

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]

Best Rock Video:

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

Video With a Message:

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

Best Cinematography:

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Direction:

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Best Art Direction:

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Eminem – “Walk On Water” [ft. Beyoncé]

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Best Choreography:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”

Best Editing:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Push Artist of the Year:

July 2018 – Chloe x Halle

June 2018 – Sigrid

May 2018 – Lil Xan

April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

March 2018 – Jessie Reyez

February 2018 – Tee Grizzley

January 2018 – Bishop Briggs

December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

November 2017 – Why Don’t We

October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

September 2017 – SZA

August 2017 – Kacy Hill

July 2017 – Khalid

June 2017 – Kyle

May 2017 – Noah Cyrus