Finally! Science Has Delivered Us A Video Game-Compatible Toilet

During E3, Bethesda Studios announced Skyrim: Very Special Edition for Amazon Alexa, which many assumed to be nothing more than a joke, considering you could only control the video game with your voice.

However, Skyrim: Very Special Edition is anything but a gag, as it’s not only available for download currently, you can also play it on your brand new $6,000 toilet.

Plumbing conglomerate Kohler has seemingly unknowingly collaborated with both Amazon and Bethesda on their newest invention, the Numi Intelligent Toilet, which due to its voice-enabled technology not only allows you to play Skyrim: Very Special Edition but hopefully more voice-controlled video games in the future. In addition, the Numi comes equipped with a motion-activated seat and cover, an advanced bidet system, integrated air dryer, deodorizer, heated seat, foot warmer, illuminated panels and music all to keep you comfortable while doing your thing.



As if that wasn’t enough, the Numi Intelligent Toilet is armed with a touch-screen remote and specified user-presets, just in case you have to share the video game playing throne with your significant other. At least now you don’t have to stress about remembering to put the lid down, thanks to the incorporated smart technology.

For those who don’t have $6,000 laying around but still want to play Skyrim: Very Special Edition, thankfully you still can as any Amazon Alexa enabled device will allow for such.