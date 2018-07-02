Google May Enter The Video Game Console Wars

While Google isn’t exactly a newcomer to the gaming industry, thanks to YouTube Gaming, they’ve never shown any public desire to create their own platform.

That all changed this past weekend when news leaked suggesting that Google is currently developing a console that they believe will challenge both Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s Xbox.

Kotaku recently learned the technology conglomerate is in the midst of constructing their own gaming system code-named ‘Yeti’, which will be a streaming platform. Currently, not much is known about ‘Yeti’, though it’s believed the system will allow for play on multiple devices, which means you won’t need the most up-to-date computer or graphics card if you’re a PC gaming fan. The console would reportedly offload the work of rendering graphics to high-powered computers elsewhere, allowing you to play a graphic heavy game on something as meager as a Chromebook.

In addition to the actual streaming technology and alleged hardware, Google is also expected to bring in popular game development companies to work under the ‘Google Umbrella’. This could be the reason for their somewhat recent hiring of renowned video game executive Phil Harrison, who has previously worked for both Sony and Microsoft. Google has also brought on many former employees of gaming giants like EA and Blizzard in recent months.

As far as a ‘Yeti’ release date, that remains a mystery. Though it certainly sounds as if Google is doing all they can to give both Sony and Microsoft a run for their money come their next-gen consoles.