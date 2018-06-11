RANKED! The 15 Best Fictional Vehicles

1. TARDIS (Doctor Who)

The culmination of all the cool things in a vehicle, the TARDIS takes the form of an inconspicuous Police Box. However, the true beauty is that it’s bigger on the inside. Why? Well, because it’s a spaceship. A TIME-TRAVELING spaceship. So yes, you can go anywhere, anytime, in any dimension. It’s impregnable (most of the time), and only select people have access to it. It even telepathically tricks those around it in modern day into thinking it’s just a Police Box and nothing out of the ordinary. The TARDIS is also enormous, containing a number of bedrooms, wardrobes, and a swimming pool. Sounds like the perfect vessel for an adventure. Or maybe just to mess with someone who needs to use the phone.