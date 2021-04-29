The Best Relationship Goal Videos on TikTok
If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.
But if there’s one area of TikTok that captures the sweetness of human interactions, it’s the #relationshipgoals hashtag. The videos you see from lovey-dovey couples on the social media platform will undoubtedly inspire you to be a better partner (or start dating smarter, if you’re single).
Grab your significant other and watch these relationship vids together. Date night starts now!
Cover Photo: @elainexquon (TikTok)
@caseycakez_Back at it again! @scuba_steve20 ##moreyouknow ##PlayByPlay ##trending ##viral ##ThisIsQuitting ##comedy ##waitforit ##fyp ##foryou ##relationshipgoals♬ original sound – caseycakez_ @sarahesimonPt 2 favorites??? @cooleybae ##relationship ##relationshipgoals ##couples ##couplesgoals ##couplestiktok ##cuddles♬ Peaches – Justin Bieber @lgndfrvrEVERY GIRL DESERVES A CARE PACKAGE ##relationshipgoals ##SNOOZZZAPALOOZA ##couplegoals ##DogsOfTikTok♬ original sound – LGNDFRVR @teambalmertHe face-planted! ##coupleschallenge ##relationshipgoals ##mifamilia ##perfectdrink ##fyp ##foryou♬ Blinding Lights – The Weeknd @therealhammytvI knew he didn’t forget about me ##love ##couple ##lol ##funny ##relationshipgoals ##fyp♬ May I – Flo Milli @inannaEHHH @matthew_noszka ##relationshipgoals♬ Float on the Sound (Ey) – Tiagz @therealhammytvWhen your girlfriend acts like the guy in the relationship ##girlfriend ##relationship ##guy ##couplegoals ##relationshipgoals ##fyp ##4u ##lol♬ Pow – Soulja Boy @cedbycharlotteCollege sweathearts to married with 2 baby girls. ##foryoupage ##fyp ##gocrazychallenge ##gocrazy ##relationshipgoals ##couplegoals ##lovestory♬ original sound – Konkrete @elainexquonilove everything abt you ##InLove ##TortillaTrend ##relationships ##fyp ##coupledup ##relationshipgoals♬ original sound – user5414976082068 @moximomentsEveryone’s relationship goals (minus the crabs ) ##relationshipgoals ##bestfriendgoals ##bffs ##love ##foryou ##featureme ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
