8 Awful Things That Happen to You After You Turn 30 (And What You Can Do to Stop Them)

Low Libido

To be blunt, testosterone is what makes you want to fuck. As T decreases in your system, you may find the urge to mate is less intense. Suddenly, you can take sex or leave it. You’d rather binge watch a good show, eat a bucket of fried chicken, and fall asleep in your recliner than swipe through Tindr looking for your next one-night stand.

What you can do: Get moving! Exercise pumps blood throughout your body, cock and balls included. Indulge your fantasy life (yes, this means all the porn, but it could also include erotic reading and role-playing with your partner). Build anticipation by planning a date night and getting excited about the sex it will inevitably involve; make a playlist, set the scene, take a long shower and primp beforehand.