Peter Madrigal: Putting the Old-Fashioned Back Into the Modern Man

If you recognize the ruggedly handsome bravado of Peter Madrigal from somewhere but can’t quite put your finger on it, that’s because he’s been the youthful face of Bravo and countless other of men’s fashion movements for a time. Now he’s got his finger on something – the pulse of the modern man, more importantly on what the modern man is sorely lacking: classic old-fashioned qualities.

While reality shows like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills allowed Madrigal display said bravado and gain a presence in your living room, he’s taking it to the next level with a day in the life, helping put classic quality back where it belongs. From cigars and style to tequila and pro tips, Peter is a living, breathing example of how to keep timeless traditions of a good man intact, especially in a time when so many trends and fads fade away in a flash.

This is Peter Madrigal, and you’re about to learn what he thinks it takes to be a man.