The 7 Sinful Secrets of Las Vegas You Need to Know Before Your First Trip 

There's a reason there are no windows in casinos.

They don't want you to know how long you've been gambling. The less self-awareness you have, the more cash in their pockets. It's the same reasoning behind getting all those "free" drinks. Wear a watch.

Remember: Beer before liquor, never been sicker. Liquor before beer, you're in the clear. But also, strip club before two, you and your wallet are screwed.