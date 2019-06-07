Perfect Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon Prime
So you’ve done it again and forgotten to pick up a Father’s Day gift for the esteemed gentleman who provided half your genetic makeup. Fear not, fellow procrastinator, for you don’t even need to leave your home in order to wow your first male role model with the perfect gift. Pour yourself a drink, roll a fatty and don’t even bother to get off your couch.
Regardless if your daddy is into manly man stuff or has a more sophisticated palate, we can satisfy his needs, which means you can focus on more important things, like yourself.
Fashionable Hipster Daddy
If your father is agelessly fashionable, he will flip his lid over Good Man Brand's Fun Floral Shirt. It's perfect for hitting the town, but also laid back enough for him to show off at every summer BBQ. And let's face it, every father wants one shirt he can depend on for every event.
Dad Without A Clue
Nothing is grosser than the stench of smelly old man. So help your dad neutralize the stink of his man cave with the Sharper Image Essential Oil Aromatherapy Diffuser. It pairs well with the GuruNanda Essential Oil Blend Set. Instead of figuring out what he wants things to smell like, these essential oils are divvied up into the effect they have: Breathe Easy, Thrive, Relaxation. This way Pops can up his scent game and his self-care game in one fell swoop.
The Father Who Needs A Signature Scent
John Varvatos is the designer who understands that being an American guy starts with being cool. His scents are no exception to that rule. John Varvatos Artisan Eau de Toilette Spray is a refreshingly masculine scent perfect for spring or summer. This way you know it'll get a lot of wear the second you give it to him.
Proud Gamer Dads
June isn't just when we celebrate Father's Day, it's also Pride Month. So let these two universes collide with HyperX Alloy Core RGB Rainbow Membrane Gaming Keyboard. It's a fun way to keep him playing in the dark, but hip to important social events.
Father Of The Grill
This summer when dad's manning the grill, give him some extra ammo to ensure his meals are first rate. This Cuisinart Simply Grilling Nonstick Grilling Basket can help him prepare healthy meals that don't eff up his grill!
Tenenbaum Daddy
Emulate the codependent relationship of Ari Tenenbaum and his sons by purchasing matching Adidas Men's Essentials 3-stripes Tricot Track Jackets for you and your father. You'll be able to spot each other in a crowd and everyone will know you belong to each other. Aw.
OG Couch Potato
If your father needs a little inspiration for taking care of his aging human vessel, the Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker should do the trick. It'll accurately track calorie burn, resting heart rate and heart rate zones during workouts...to and from the fridge. Exactly what every lazy father has always wished for.
Proud Pet Father
If being a parent to a fur baby is your dad's biggest achievement these days, you'll want to get him something special for his four-legged friend. The Skymee 8L WiFi Automatic Treat Dispenser for Cats & Dogs will take his breath away. Not only can it dispense food and treats, but can also provide a two-way chat for your pops to check on his favorite son, Beethoven the St. Bernard.
