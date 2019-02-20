Living / Gear
Phones

Can You Believe You Used To Carry These Phones Around?

by Alex Santa Maria
Photo: Howard Grey (Getty Images)

Smartphones still feel new. Despite being with us since the early aughts, their constant evolution and shifting designs keep us from ever getting used to one thing for too long. Everyone knows their iPhones, Galaxies, and Pixels, but how many different models of your brand of choice can you recall? In the short history of cellular phones designed (but not used for) talking, there have been plenty of weird avenues and stopgap solutions. Let’s take a quick tour through some of the more notable oddities and reminisce back to when every phone came with a headphone jack standard.

More smartphone fun: Foldable Smartphones Are The Latest Ridiculous Tech Innovation

They’re watching you: The Samsung A9’s Cameras Are Bloody Terrifying

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.