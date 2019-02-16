All-Star Fashion Icons: NBA Players With Killer Red Carpet Style
Photo: Michael Buckner / Staff (Getty Images)
Today’s NBA players represent the man who has everything. They’re giants not only in their sport but in how they express themselves through what they wear. For fashion labels, this organic exposure can elevate their brands overnight. Luckily, this mutually beneficial relationship results in a sort of All-Star peacocking that’s become a focal point of professional basketball. In anticipation of the NBA All-Star Game here are our picks for the freshest looks from today’s best players.
Snubbed: A Who’s Who Of Players Left Out of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
1/11
LeBron James
Photo: Matteo Marchi/Contributor, Mitchell Leff/Stringer, Lachlan Cunningham/Stringer, Isaiah Trickey/Contributor (Getty Images)
2/11
James Harden
Photo: Michael Reaves/Contributor, Tim Warner/Contributor, Matteo Marchi/Contributor, Bob Levey/Contributor (Getty Images)
3/11
Chris Paul
Photo: Bob Levey/Stringer, Michael Buckner/Staff, Michael Reaves/Contributor (Getty Images)
4/11
Russell Westbrook
Photo: Rob Kim/Contributor, Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Stringer, James Devaney/Contributor, Matteo Marchi/Contributor (Getty Images)
5/11
Dwayne Wade
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Staff, Kirstin Sinclair/Contributor, Vaughn Ridley/Contributor, Pierre Suu/Contributor (Getty Images)
6/11
Jimmy Butler
Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Contributor, Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Contributor, Bobby Metelus/Contributor, Randy Holmes / Contributor (Getty Images)
7/11
Jimmy Wall
Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Contributor, Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Stringer, James Devaney / Contributor, Tommaso Boddi / Stringer (Getty Images)
8/11
Jordan Clarkson
Photo: Image Group LA /Contributor, Lachlan Cunningham/Stringer, Vaughn Ridley/Stringer, Michael Reaves/Contributor (Getty Images)
9/11
Steph Curry
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Stringer, Vaughn Ridley/Stringer, Image Group LA/Contributor, Matteo Marchi/Contributor (Getty Images)
10/11
Kevin Love
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Staff, Vaughn Ridley/Stringer, Jason Miller/Contributor (Getty Images)
11/11
PJ Tucker
Photo: Bob Levey/Contributor, Michael Reaves/Contributor, Tim Warner/Contributor (Getty Images)
Ball like an All-Star: Introducing Nike & Air-Jordan’s 2019 All-Star Collection
Did we miss any of this years NBA Style icons? Let us know in the comments!
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.