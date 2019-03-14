Cindy Crawford Is Your Perfect Throwback Thursday Instagram Scroll

Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)

Still got it? Never lost it. Back in 1992, we were all gathered around watching the Super Bowl when a Pepsi commercial started, and Cindy Crawford entered our lives. From there she graced every magazine cover, poster, and newspaper ad. You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing Cindy Crawford and that wasn’t a bad thing at all. Today, if you check her Instagram feed, you’ll notice that she still has the looks, so much so that just last year she recreated that famous Pepsi ad during the Super Bowl. If you’ve looked for your ’90s crush and wondered what they’re up to, go give Cindy that follow and let the nostalgia wash over you.

