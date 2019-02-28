Jocelyn Chew Is Easy On The Eyes With An Instagram To Prove It

Photo: Michael Stewart / Contributor (Getty)

Supermodel Jocelyn Chew has done her thing on Instagram for years now, from showing off her travels and adventures to photo shoots to her vacation lifestyle. This week she uploaded the first video to her brand new YouTube channel where she went down to the Bahamas and swam with some of those pigs made famous in that Fyre fest documentary. Jocelyn has millions of social media followers, but we still have a feeling she is only getting started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Feb 21, 2019 at 4:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Feb 21, 2019 at 9:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Feb 18, 2019 at 4:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Feb 13, 2019 at 10:03am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Dec 31, 2018 at 6:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Dec 6, 2018 at 10:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Nov 25, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on Nov 24, 2018 at 4:13pm PST

Bikinis are awesome: Emily Ratajkowski Can Rock A Swimsuit To Perfection