Nicole Scherzinger Is As Busy As Can Be On Instagram

Photo by: (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Singer Nicole Scherzinger is super busy. Just looking at her Instagram feed shows just how much she has going on. Traveling the world, doing some good and joining Andrea Bocelli on stage, Nicole has kept busy lately and doesn’t seem to be letting up at all. You can see her in January as one of the judges on the new Fox reality show, The Masked Singer. Until then, give her Instagram a follow and keep up with her busy schedule!



