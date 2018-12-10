Elizabeth Rage Wishes You Happy Holidays On Instagram

Photo by: (Greg Doherty / Getty)

When Elizabeth Rage isn’t getting ready for Christmas with her holiday inspired photos, she’s crushing the cosplay game. With pieces dedicated to April O’Neil, all the way to various anime pieces, Elizabeth is a proven force in the Instagram cosplay game. Grab a mug of hot cocoa, overflow it with the marshmallows and give her Insta feed a scroll to check out all that she has going on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rage (@elizabethrage) on Dec 8, 2018 at 6:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rage (@elizabethrage) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:21am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rage (@elizabethrage) on Oct 2, 2018 at 6:37am PDT