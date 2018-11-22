Grace Van Patten Keeps Things Artistic On Instagram

Photo by: (Walter McBride / Getty)

It’s Grace Van Patten’s birthday today, and we’re celebrating by sharing some posts from her always interesting Instagram feed! The actress has a ton of check out in her feed from fashion to photography she shows off all of her artistic talent. You can currently see Grace on the Netflix series ‘Maniac’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GVP (@gracevanpatten) on Nov 1, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GVP(@gracevanpatten) on Oct 27, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GVP(@gracevanpatten) on Oct 13, 2018 at 10:51am PDT