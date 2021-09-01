Mandatory TikTok: The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 9-1-21
Who let the dogs out… it’s a question older than time itself. Even more importantly, who let the dogs out on TikTok, and how are they all so goddamn cute?! Even on our worst days, opening TikTok feels good when we know there will be the best dog content the internet can offer. Since we know what we’re looking for, our algorithm knows we wanna see the funniest, cutest, and most heart-melting dog videos. And because we’re givers, we’ve compiled some of our favorite dog videos from the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
Image: @deannaceleste04 (TikTok)
@dogsoftiktokPassing by with a happy dance to wish a happy week to everybody! @toe_apiwat on IG. ##dogsoftiktok ##dogdancing ##cutevideo♬ original sound – DogsOf TikTok @goldenlifeofbaileyThe smile at the end ##smile ##cute ##dog ##dogsoftiktok ##foryoupage ##fypシ ##loveonbailey♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod @chollathecattledogBeen waiting for this sound ##dogsoftiktok ##cattledog ##MyTeacherWins ##NeverStopExploring♬ original sound – Aaron Nguyen @thedogmomsOur dogs and their problems Part 2! ##dogproblems ##dogchallenge♬ Pennies from Heaven Louis Prima – Louis Prima @huxleythepandapuppyHuxley’s a future air swimming Olympian ##puppy ##dogsofttiktok ##swimmingdog♬ original sound – jules @thehomeprojectguyEpisode 987 of Teddy shenanigans… ##pool ##swimming ##dog ##dogs ##dogsofttiktok ##goldenretriever ##goldenretrieverlife ##puppy ##dogdad ##viral ##fyp ##foryou♬ Spongebob – Dante9k @tofu_corgiI still want to buy more dog beds. (IB @masonbarnabyfrenchie ) ##doglife ##dogsofttiktok ##corgi ##dogbed ##dogbeds♬ Omg so much people used my sound – Layla Weasley @deannaceleste04It’s the ears for me ##fyp ##dogsofttiktok ##MicroRaveWithRoni ##dog ##shelterdog♬ original sound – deannaceleste__ @lifewithkoiraThere has never been a stronger love than a girl and her windchime ##dogsoftiktok ##windchime ##assistancedog♬ original sound – lifewithkoira @minging888##dogsoftiktok ##dogs ##puppy ##fyp ##outfit I alway chooose my outfit♬ Tampa Curhat Beat – TampaCurhat