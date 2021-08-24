Fun / Funny Photos

Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 08-24-2021

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.

@tonyskindaweirdNut sack. ##Nuts ##fyp ##foryou ##EatFreshRefresh ##JifRapChallenge ##awnuts

♬ original sound – LiverbirdJen Bkup

@onyxthefortuitousDID YOU KNOW??? Fun with @kylegordonisgreat ##halloween ##horror ##fyp ##fypage ##foryou ##foryoupage ##foryourpage

♬ original sound – onyxthefortuitous

@paulscheerAlways be true. ##baldmenoftiktok ##youngerself ##dontlietome

♬ come into my arms – november

@therockHey, you guys know where I can find ##therock ? ##rocktok

♬ original sound – The Rock

@thatdrunkjewdating is fun. ##covid ##dating ##single ##coviddating ##worthit ##imfine ##TeamofTomorrow ##JetPuffedSmourth

♬ Follow AndrewsVisual – Andrew Thomson

@thenostalgiclatinoWARNING: LOUD BACK 2 SCHOOL TINGZ ##fyp ##nostalgia ##schoollife ##greenscreen IB: @aceaussy1

♬ original sound – Gio

@danawhissenMy Thursday workout routine!! ##standupcomedian ##comedian ##dailyplanner ##fitnessroutine ##dailyworkout ##britney @britneyspears

♬ Oops!…I Did It Again – Britney Spears

@erica_nicholeehiked up like 100 steep ass stairs for this ##dinosaurpark ##jurassicpark ##touristtrap ##alldinosaursaregreen

♬ original sound – Erica Nichole Howard

@foolishmortal18Woman scares Beetlejuice ##funny ##beetlejuice ##universalstudios ##universalstudiosorlando

♬ Beetlejuice – 金票音

@calvingrindzGet It Off Me… ##calvingrindz ##entertainment ##justcomedy ##prank ##foryou

♬ original sound – calvingrindz