Fun / Funny Photos

Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 08-17-2021

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.

@oldgays“Is this youth talk?” ##oldgays ##slide ##into ##dm ##what ##expression ##message ##social ##socialmedia ##youth ##old ##gay ##gays ##lgbtq ##fypシ

♬ original sound – The Old Gays

@danawhissenDaily Gratitude journal. ##gratitudejournal ##gratitudechallenge ##dailyjoii ##lawofattraction ##manifestation ##manifestationmindset

♬ Slow Piano Days – Instrumental Background Music

@s_johnson_voiceovers##greenscreen ##food ##foodreview ##top5 ##fyp ##cereal

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

@howieazyWhen the cousin sleeps over ##fyp ##siblings ##littlesiblings ##cousin ##fridaythe13th ##howieazy ##relatable ##foryou ##viral

♬ original sound – Howieazy

@nameless.james##stitch with @stephfabry join me for abba and pb from the jar, every friday at 5 ##fyp ##foryou ##friday ##millennial ##anyoneelse

♬ Dreams (2018 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

@snackbanditsShe wouldn’t let me leave without her @doritos ##snackbandits ##snack ##food ##eat

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

@angela_petruzzielloCat guys are the best guys. ##comedy ##catsoftiktok ##cats ##foryou

♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

@lionsgatethere’s no way i would keep a straight face. ##twilight

♬ origineel geluid – Tik Toker

@sitstaystamp##dramatic ##emotionalbreakdowncheck ##wheneveryoureready ##genx

♬ original sound – Tou Fiq

@cbrguy724##pumpupthejam ##jack ##jam ##funny ##garage ##shenanigans ##JetPuffedSmourth ##trending ##fypシ ##fypシ゚viral ##pennsylvania ##lol

♬ Pump Up The Jam – The Hit Crew