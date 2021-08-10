Fun / Funny Photos

Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 08-10-2021

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.

@danawhissenThat thing you do!! ##garageband ##thatthingyoudo ##drumcover ##drumsolo ##makingmusic

♬ original sound – Dana Whissen

@lionsgatety for 1 million!! here’s our treat. ##twilight

♬ original sound – Lionsgate

@disneyalphasThey missed out##fypシ ##foryou ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##comedy ##funnytiktok ##prankwars ##viral ##latina ##husband ##wife ##married ##couplegoals ##couple

♬ Disney-style fanfare-style BGM – harryfaoki

@dannyb.andthesqueeze##JetPuffedSmourth ##GetYourJeansOn ##pitofdespair ##wfh

♬ The pit of despair – Chad Dyer

@macuu_It was so hard to keep my eyes fully open ib: @onyourfeets

♬ Bring Me To Life – Evanescence

@keitharaceDead Leg ##deadleg ##toilethumor ##mtv ##ilovethe80s ##tonguesoffun

♬ Happy Laughing – Sound Effect

@thenostalgiclatinoEveryone had this alarm clock right? ##nostalgia ##fyp ##arnoldschwarzenegger

♬ original sound – Carlos Cee

@consequenceThe Dee Gees (a.k.a. Foo Fighters) just want you to dance, Westboro Baptist! : Talkie86/taradublinrocks on Twitter ##FooFighters ##DaveGrohl

♬ original sound – consequence

@sandycheekkkPls this is so embarrazzing

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

@luna.foxxigDo not attempt, you’ll get very weird looks at the workers setting up the store… @spirithalloween ##TeamofTomorrow ##halloween ##MakingTheCut

♬ original sound – superskip64