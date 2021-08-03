Fun / Funny Photos

Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 08-03-2021

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.

@michaelmyersofdecaturMy camping nightmare!!! ##youreanidiot ##camping https://etsy.me/3dTVK0m

♬ original sound – Sabrina Zimmerman

@genxtalksI was trying to get my dad riled up and it worked. ##metaphor ##deadhorse ##ffa ##genxtalks ##genxdad ##over50

♬ original sound – Gen X Talks

@kylegordonisgreat##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##wedding ##weddingtiktok ##weddingday ##weddingvibes ##weddingvideo ##weddingcomedy ##weddingsong ##weddingplanning ##weddingdance

♬ original sound – Kyle Gordon

@itskatesteinbergOr tamagotchi ##fyp

♬ I’m A Survivor – Reba McEntire

@jogosan5##maury

♬ original sound – The Maury Show

@juliaringelberg♬ original sound – Johnny Sibilly

@selenagomezWatch our show

♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

@j_alondraa11LMAOO I HAD LOTS OF FUN STOPPP ##greenscreenvideo ##weezer ##questionsigetasked ##hellamegatour ##greenday ##houston

♬ covid isnt over keep ur masks on – pao

@tonyskindaweirdThought it looked cool. ##WarzoneFail ##TwitchClip ##TwitchFail ##CODFails ##streamerlife ##CODWarzone ##gamingvideos

♬ chicken tikka – han

@jontaffer##duet with @kevintomacino Alright since you guys tagged me in this video so many times, here’s my reaction. Tag me in videos if you want to see more.

♬ Drink – Dirty – Lil Jon