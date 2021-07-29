Mandatory TikToks: The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week
Who let the dogs out… it’s a question older than time itself. Even more importantly, who let the dogs out on TikTok, and how are they all so goddamn cute?! Even on our worst days, opening TikTok feels good when you know you’re going to be confronted with all of the puppy love the internet can offer. Since we know what we’re looking for, our algorithm knows we wanna see the funniest, cutest, and most heart-melting dog videos. And because we’re givers, we’ve compiled some of our favorite dog videos from the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
Image: @ladyandtheblues (TikTok)
@flex.and.apolloTricky b*tch #dogs #dogsoftikok #funny #2021trends #Buffering IB: @maverick_theshepsky♬ ahAAAAA HAHAAAA – ryn, the mean lesbian wifeguy @murphthebassethoundAll my skin, ears, and tongue still won’t slow me down!! ##murphy ##dogsoftiktok ##bassetsoftiktok ##dogsinslowmo ##fyp ##foryou♬ Break My Stride – Chateau Pop @vet.n.antRex & Allie ##tiktokdogs ##dogsontiktok ##funnydogs ##summertime ##foryoupages ##fyp ##thursday ##waterfun ##acnh ##animals ##dancingdogs ##tiktoklatino ##foryou♬ original sound – Braxton @scottiesgoldenlifeInstructions weren’t clear #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #goldenretriever #puppylove #puppiesoftiktok #dogs #FerragamoLetsDance #dogdad #dogmom #dogs♬ Spongebob – Dante9k @evdonneythey’ve been asking for tik tok fame this whole time ##dogsoftiktok ##fyp♬ Love Story – Disco Lines @foreignboy45Poor dog #fyp #foryou #dogsoftiktok #dog #foryourpage #foryoupage #memehub #husky #foru #forupage #fypp #fypシ #fypdong♬ original sound – ForeignBoy45 @luckydog__This dog #dogs♬ Bidet Bliss – Nate @scottyhubsI felt the urge to create Art again. #art #dog #wellness♬ Opportunity – Quvenzhané Wallis @goldengirl_xenaHe really thinks this is a ramp for all his favorite ballies #wee #dogsoftiktok♬ sonido original – Dailyr Arce @ladyandthebluesHello my name is Melon Pupper #dogsoftiktokviral #watermelon♬ YALL ARENT ORIGINAL AND ITS SAD STOP COPYING ME – Tik Toker