<div class="featured-image"><figure><img width="600" height="400" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/02/TikTok.jpg" class="no-lazy wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/02/TikTok.jpg 600w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/02/TikTok-150x100.jpg 150w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/02/TikTok-390x260.jpg 390w" sizes="(min-width: 1000px), 40vw, 100vw, (max-width: 980px) 766px, (max-width: 750px) 638px, (max-width: 638px) 320px" /></figure></div><h1>Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 07-06-2021</h1><span class="share-tools"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 a2a_default_style" data-a2a-url="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572741-mandatory-funniest-tiktoks-of-the-week-07-06-2021" data-a2a-title="Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 07-06-2021"> <a class="a2a_button_facebook"></a> <a class="a2a_button_twitter"></a> <a class="a2a_button_reddit"></a> <a class="a2a_button_pinterest"></a> <a class="a2a_button_whatsapp"></a> <a class="a2a_button_email"></a></div><script async src="https://static.addtoany.com/menu/page.js"></script></span><div class="author-date">by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/mandatory-editors">Mandatory Editors</a> <time datetime="2021-07-06">Jul 6th, 2021</time></div> class="a2a_button_whatsapp"></a> <a class="a2a_button_email"></a></div><script async src="https://static.addtoany.com/menu/page.js"></script></span><div class="author-date">by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/mandatory-editors">Mandatory Editors</a> <time datetime="2021-07-06">Jul 6th, 2021</time></div><p>If you’re like us, <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1568539-mandatory-tiktok-the-funniest-dancing-fail-videos-to-remind-you-dancing-in-public-is-not-the-same-as-alone-in-a-pandemic" ><strong>TikTok</strong></a> has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572314-mandatory-memes-of-the-week-06-28-2021" >latest memes</a>, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.</p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@lesdoggggg/video/6981260869627874565" data-video-id="6981260869627874565"><section><a title="@lesdoggggg" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@lesdoggggg" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@lesdoggggg</a>You guys this tik tok got me straight hooked!! min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@sleeper85/video/6979266676944538885" data-video-id="6979266676944538885"><section><a title="@sleeper85" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@sleeper85" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@sleeper85</a><a title="hotwirehotelgoals" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/hotwirehotelgoals" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##HotwireHotelGoals</a> <a title="takistransformation" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/takistransformation" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##TakisTransformation</a> <a title="simlishsessions" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/simlishsessions" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##SimlishSessions</a> <a title="fy" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fy" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##fy</a> <a title="fypシ" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp%E3%82%B7" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##fypシ</a><p><a title="♬ original sound - Tavion" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6921447424091261701" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ original sound – Tavion</a></p></section></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@carloandsarah/video/6979690576413265158" data-video-id="6979690576413265158"><section><a title="@carloandsarah" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@carloandsarah" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@carloandsarah</a>did someone say… DRAMA???<p><a title="♬ original sound - Carlo and Sarah" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6979690514111351558" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ original sound – Carlo and Sarah</a></p></section></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@danawhissen/video/6981113565046377733" data-video-id="6981113565046377733"><section><a title="@danawhissen" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@danawhissen" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@danawhissen</a>If Cher was a Karen. <a title="standupcomedian" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/standupcomedian" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##standupcomedian</a> <a title="cher" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/cher" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##cher</a> <a title="standupclips" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/standupclips" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##standupclips</a> <a title="karensgoingwild" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/karensgoingwild" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##karensgoingwild</a> <a title="karenfreakouts" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/karenfreakouts" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##karenfreakouts</a> <a title="femalecomedian" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/femalecomedian" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##femalecomedian</a><p><a title="♬ original sound - Dana Whissen" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6981113426286299910" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ original sound – Dana Whissen</a></p></section></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@howieazy/video/6975295171860712709" data-video-id="6975295171860712709"><section><a title="@howieazy" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@howieazy" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@howieazy</a>I tried to be nice for once <a title="fyp" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##fyp</a> <a title="siblings" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/siblings" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##siblings</a> <a title="foryourpride" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryourpride" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##ForYourPride</a> <a title="relable" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/relable" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##relable</a> <a title="funny" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/funny" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##funny</a> <a title="howieazy" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/howieazy" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##howieazy</a> <a title="foryou" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryou" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##foryou</a> <a title="viral" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/viral" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##viral</a><p><a title="♬ original sound - Howieazy" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6975295032647682821" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ original sound – Howieazy</a></p></section></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@imhotleavemealone69/video/6980858421536935174" data-video-id="6980858421536935174"><section><a title="@imhotleavemealone69" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@imhotleavemealone69" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@imhotleavemealone69</a>the worst was when it was 6am and u thought u were having an actual heart attack <a title="fypシ" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp%E3%82%B7" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##fypシ</a> <a title="foryou" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryou" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##foryou</a> <a title="4u" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/4u" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##4u</a> <a title="drink" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/drink" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##drink</a> <a title="party" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/party" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##party</a> <a title="trend" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/trend" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##trend</a> <a title="viral" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/viral" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##viral</a> <a title="sober" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/sober" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##sober</a><p><a title="♬ money mac on papers - Caption Hunters " href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/money-mac-on-papers-6950115441805183749" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ money mac on papers – Caption Hunters </a></p></section></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@jenni.espy/video/6979803680602066181" data-video-id="6979803680602066181"><section><a title="@jenni.espy" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@jenni.espy" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@jenni.espy</a><a title="ltdan" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/ltdan" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##ltdan</a><a title="forrestgump" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/forrestgump" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##forrestgump</a> <a title="halloween" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/halloween" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##halloween</a> <a title="sealegs" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/sealegs" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##sealegs</a> <a title="lifeisaboxofchocolates" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lifeisaboxofchocolates" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##lifeisaboxofchocolates</a> <a title="ltdanicecream" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/ltdanicecream" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##ltdanicecream</a> <a title="happylife" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/happylife" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##happylife</a> <a title="moments" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/moments" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##moments</a> <a title="halloween" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/halloween" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##halloween</a> <a title="moms" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/moms" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##moms</a><p><a title="♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m - Sarah Kim" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/FOLLOW-ME-sarahk1m-6749670165295680261" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim</a></p></section></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@kandiekisseskay/video/6980738628293119237" data-video-id="6980738628293119237"><section><a title="@kandiekisseskay" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kandiekisseskay" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@kandiekisseskay</a><a title="canttouchthis" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/canttouchthis" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##CantTouchThis</a>#<a title="mchammer" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/mchammer" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">#MCHammer</a><p><a title="♬ original sound - kandiekisseskay" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6980738510726990597" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ original sound – kandiekisseskay</a></p></section></blockquote><p><script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></p><blockquote class="tiktok-embed" style="max-width: 605px; min-width: 325px;" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@therealjahwillz/video/6980552866394082566" data-video-id="6980552866394082566"><section><a title="@therealjahwillz" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@therealjahwillz" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@therealjahwillz</a>Do it for the vibes!!<a title="freezeframe" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/freezeframe" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##freezeframe</a> <a title="90sbaby" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/90sbaby" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##90sbaby</a> <a title="dance" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/dance" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##dance</a> <a title="jabourwilliams" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/jabourwilliams" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##jabourwilliams</a> <a title="jahwillz" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/jahwillz" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##jahwillz</a> <a title="digitaldane" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/digitaldane" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##digitaldane</a> <a title="diddy" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/diddy" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##diddy</a> <a title="faithevans" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/faithevans" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##faithevans</a> <a title="idontknow" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/idontknow" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##idontknow</a> <a title="fun" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fun" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##fun</a> <a title="funny" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/funny" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##funny</a> <a title="dancing" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/dancing" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##dancing</a> <a title="cantdance" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/cantdance" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">##cantdance</a><p><a title="♬ Mo Money Mo Problems (feat. Puff Daddy & Mase) [Radio Mix] [2014 Remaster] - The Notorious B.I.G." href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Mo-Money-Mo-Problems-feat-Puff-Daddy-Mase-222904034838470656" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.tiktok.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">♬ Mo Money Mo Problems (feat. 