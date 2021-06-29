Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 06-29-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@babamadethisThis may or may not be true ib:@hiimarias ##dbz♬ original sound – Gregory Tyler, Jr. @beanwizardofficialPOV: you make friends with the weird kid while your family’s on vacation ##pond ##summer ##swimming ##weird ##vacations♬ original sound – Luna @wyntyrwolf##skyrim ##gaming ##babies ##babiesoftiktok♬ original sound – Wyntyr @ryaniscool1100Pain – Party of 1 ##singlelife ##forfun ##foryoupage♬ original sound – LiL MeD @thenostalgiclatinoWAIT FOR IT….Anyone else?! ##fyp ##parati ##latinotiktok♬ original sound – Lilfredward @wolverneendon’t mess with me BUDDY♬ original sound – nina @tootie_dog##fyp ##foryou ##tootiedog ##dogsoftiktok ##tiktok ##viral ##thebeatles ##lucyinthesky ##floatingdog ##trippy♬ Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds – The Silver Beetles @thesarahjeanshowOld souls. ##truelove ##relationshipgoals ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ original sound – Sarah + Nate @mambaveli##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##blowthisup ##trending ##gangnam ##gangnamstyle ##traffic ##trafficlight ##dance ##dancer ##motorcycle ##electro ##edm ##bored ##danc♬ original sound – Verified Creator @ikessandwichesI mean… ##ohlord♬ original sound – JazzyFizzle