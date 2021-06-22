Fun / Funny Photos

Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 06-22-2021

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.

@marcialago90Anybody else!?##fyp##foryou##followforlaughs##lol##comedy##youlaughyoufollow

♬ original sound – Marcial

@jes_chastainCan she chill?

♬ original sound – ollie

@kcost27Making it a 10 second car ##fastandfurious ##dominictoretto ##cars ##trucks ##viral ##fyp ##trend ##ff9

♬ Bandoleros – Don Omar

@mandatorydotcomThis ##FathersDay, you know what to do. @bostonbeaman ##BeAMan ##HappyFathersDay

♬ original sound – Mandatory

@madwolf1996♬ original sound – Madwolf1996

@based_jam24The fixer upper 12’s go hard af ##sheesh ##dadjokes ##comedy ##viral ##fypシ

♬ why díd this sound blow up – steppedllama

@miles_bussinIdk if this is only me or ##fypシ ##fyp ##featureme ##featurethis ##comedy ##prank ##trending ##foryoupage ##foryoupageofficiall ##funny ##relatablememes

♬ Part of someone elses sound – Hello

@jayandsharonI don’t usually post serious vids but hope this inspires others ##CheapTok ##TrueStory

♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

@loubalance@semistupid took a bite out of the forbidden chicken of vibes ##vibes ##semistupid ##foryou

♬ original sound – Cody V.

@cloppppp260The Kids now vs The Kids back in the day ##WWE

♬ original sound – Clop