Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 06-22-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@marcialago90Anybody else!?##fyp##foryou##followforlaughs##lol##comedy##youlaughyoufollow @jes_chastainCan she chill? @kcost27Making it a 10 second car ##fastandfurious ##dominictoretto ##cars ##trucks ##viral ##fyp ##trend ##ff9 @mandatorydotcomThis ##FathersDay, you know what to do. @bostonbeaman ##BeAMan ##HappyFathersDay @madwolf1996♬ original sound – Madwolf1996 @based_jam24The fixer upper 12’s go hard af ##sheesh ##dadjokes ##comedy ##viral ##fypシ @miles_bussinIdk if this is only me or ##fypシ ##fyp ##featureme ##featurethis ##comedy ##prank ##trending ##foryoupage ##foryoupageofficiall ##funny ##relatablememes @jayandsharonI don’t usually post serious vids but hope this inspires others ##CheapTok ##TrueStory @loubalance@semistupid took a bite out of the forbidden chicken of vibes ##vibes ##semistupid ##foryou @cloppppp260The Kids now vs The Kids back in the day ##WWE