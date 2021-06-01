The Most Ridiculous Trending TikTok Videos of People Preparing For the Pentagon’s Alien Report
The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is set to share what it knows about UFOs and the world just…doesn’t seem to care. If this was the 1990s everyone would be on full alert, freaking out or ready to head to the top of the highest building with signs ready to welcome our new alien overlords. However, with so much to distract us these days and the world itself being a dumpster fire, people just can’t seem to be bothered with UFO and alien news. Unless you travel over to TikTok, where everyone is expressing their thoughts and sharing ideas for what life will be like when we all officially know that we are not alone out there in the universe.
These are the most ridiculous trending TikTok videos of people preparing for the Pentagon’s alien report.
@briandanie1On June 1, 2021 the Pentagon will release the truth. Am I the only one freaked out!? ##ufo ##alien ##ufosighting ##et ##area51 ##aliensighting ##pentagon♬ The Prowler – Daniel Pemberton @robothighway##greenscreen ok but this slaps though lmao ##alienn ##conspiracytheories ##consiparcytiktok ##government ##5d ##spiritualwake♬ original sound – Malki Means King @gordontarpleyThese make me look more human, right?! ##makeup by @@sidneycumbie and @@jacquelynlee843 ##wholesomeplottwist ##alien ##aliens ##ufo ##area51 ##cosplay♬ Crystal Dolphin – Engelwood @khalilwatts09They getting ready ##fypシ ##foryoupage ##followme️ ##june1st♬ original sound – kid 5ubaru @puppetinchief##puppetinchief ##joebiden ##biden ##puppet ##alien ##ufo ##conspiracytheories ##june1st♬ Biddl3 Whats Poppin Remix – Biddl3 @theravenoflight##aliens ##june1st ##conspircaytheories ##wearenotalone ##psychictiktok ##alientiktok ##ConjuringHorror ##5D ##ascension ##spiritguides ##thetower #♬ original sound – Uncle Tyroh @jokers_laughThey gotta work real hard to catch me ##rantwdan ##iknownothing ##june1st♬ Bamboleo x Narcos Remix – Nalo @calmelkezhow much do you think an alien Uber would cost? ##ufosighting ##ufo ##disclosure ##june1st ##aliensarereal ##castaways♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans @manonwardmusicUFO report is due to the senate on June 1st! ##ufo ##aliens ##june1st ##disclosure ##yahyel ##Uap ##fy♬ Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf @benben.sonReply to @bbnnbbbb3 very weird stuff ##aliens ##ufo ##june1st♬ Amityville Horror – Scary Halloween Sound Effects – Halloween Sound Effects