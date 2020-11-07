Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 11-07-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

Outstanding live TV moment pic.twitter.com/7oHKDxXPnP — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2020

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon hosting CNN pic.twitter.com/yaZpyM1dhu — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) November 6, 2020

The 2020 Presidential Election pic.twitter.com/sFlzz9LiMJ — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 7, 2020

Your Election Stripper Name is the County where you first voted plus the County where you most recently voted. — Wyeth Ruthven (@wyethwire) November 6, 2020

I vvvvvwwwaaannntt to saaahhhck your bllaahhhhddddd pic.twitter.com/P3th7nM7Tk — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) November 6, 2020

Sometimes I can't believe Twitter is free Lmaoooo #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/V8riameEkl — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) November 6, 2020

“Hello 911 I’d like to report a voter fraud” pic.twitter.com/YQ2QOG387z — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 6, 2020

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

It’s probably not the best indicator of America that I’ve been following this election through The BBC — Funch (@RonFunches) November 5, 2020

Trump is asking everyone to report voter fraud, so I just reported trump to trump — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 5, 2020

The All Lives Matter crew is upset to learn that All Votes Matter. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 5, 2020

CNN the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/a0XJO7de0w — Michael Kosta (@michaelkosta) November 5, 2020

