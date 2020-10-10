Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 10-09-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

would be hilarious if Pharrell had released that Happy song now instead of 2014 — mattfred (@itsmattfred) October 9, 2020

ME: oh we’ve met? sorry i have the worst memory ME 5 MINUTES LATER: yeah die hard with a vengeance was a 1995 20th century fox picture that was originally an unrelated script called simon says which they rewro — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) September 11, 2020

If you don't let me do this to you, we can't date 😤🤚 pic.twitter.com/d6dZZxpSiJ — Izzy (@DeadlyWanderer) October 4, 2020

I ate donuts for dinner like the adult I am! pic.twitter.com/PAuD0sthFe — Heather Monroe ✌🏻 (@Heatherisme) October 5, 2020

we’re fracking in the park this weekend — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) October 9, 2020

You all sicken me. Wishing ill on another human being. Who do you think you are? The government? — Alex Hooper (@HooperHairPuff) October 2, 2020

One thing wearing a mask has taught me is I have a very specific "Saturday breath." — Mike Peters (@mijamtweets) October 3, 2020

When people look me up and down, I just stare at their crotch for an abnormally long amount of time. When they eventually look down, I flick their forehead, and say, “you’re an idiot”. — Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) October 6, 2020

here to provide you premium fly-related content pic.twitter.com/2YBblwUQxT — yoyoha (@yoyoha) October 8, 2020

We've gone from stupid Watergate to stupid Evita. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 5, 2020

https://t.co/LQdDZ0WHeU should throw a few uggos into their next commercial just to show that they are on the up and up — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 4, 2020

remember when the president revealed himself to be a white supremacist on live national television and nothing fucking happened — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) October 1, 2020

Listen, I hate Trump as much as the next guy, but… if he gives Tucker Carlson coronavirus, I dunno, maybe he does deserve the Nobel peace prize — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 9, 2020

It was pretty genius of Claudia Conway to get her mom to stay away from her by becoming a journalist — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 6, 2020

