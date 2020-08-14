Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 08-14-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

A lot of Smash Mouth fans are about to find out that the days DO stop coming — Matt Cobos (@stupidmattcobos) August 12, 2020

Why has no one thrown a shoe at this president? Seems like a perfect face to smack with a loafer. — Alex Hooper (@HooperHairPuff) August 13, 2020

Rey CLAIMS she is a Skywalker but where is her birth certificate?! — Death Star PR (@DeathStarPR) August 14, 2020

I’ll vote for a cop I’ll vote for a pop I’ll vote for a speed hump I’ll vote for a roast rump I’ll vote for anyone except Kanye & Donald Trump. Cuz I like democracy not dictatorships. https://t.co/aSuCNaQiqy — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) August 11, 2020

I’m afraid of my own shadow 'cuz it barks like a dog every time I give into my addictions and buy that $9 burrito. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) August 14, 2020

watching people who have passion an empathy and who can read oh my god I’m so happy I can’t wait to vote pic.twitter.com/r3rx4KVlI3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 12, 2020

Sturgis is like Altamont if it was held inside a Target — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 10, 2020

Not sure who to thank for this, but it’s brilliant. Volume up. pic.twitter.com/q4OjWl4XXx — Mark (@markaduck) August 10, 2020

Did you know that Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein is named that because the monster is named Frankenstein? — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) August 11, 2020

I have pre-written over 8,000 tweets so I can Herman Cain the shit outta this place in the event of my demise and whatnot. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 13, 2020

chris bosh is trapped here — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) August 14, 2020

The earth is healing 😍 Steve-O s are returning to their natural habitats 😍 pic.twitter.com/eVeUqdHIjL — Nick Smith (@TheRealNSmitty) August 13, 2020

Hey @VP your wife going to allow you on stage with Harris? — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 11, 2020

I just know if Bindi Irwin has a boy the middle name will be 'Steve' and I'm not emotionally prepared for that announcement. pic.twitter.com/l4fdOLeNwZ — Spaghetti O's. (@lovethyeezus) August 11, 2020

