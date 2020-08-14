Fun / Weird News
Kamala Harris

Mandatory Facts: 10 Things You Might Not Know About New Veep Candidate Kamala Harris

by Mandatory Editors

It’s time to get to know Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s newly named pick for vice president. Harris is a trailblazer in more ways than one. She was the first Black woman in California to be elected district attorney and she’s the first woman of color on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. History-making labels aside, what makes the California senator tick? We’ve done some digging and come up with 10 things you might not know about the new veep candidate.

Cover Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Presidential Candidate Says About You

Deliciously accurate: If Each of the Remaining Democratic Candidates Were Candy, This Is What They’d Be

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.