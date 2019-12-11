Fun / Weird News
3D Printer

10 Inappropriate Things We Would Make In a 3D Printer If We Had One

by Ken Franklin

Relativity Space just made the complete fuel chamber of a rocket using nothing but a 3D printer. The massive AI-powered machine called Stargate will soon be able to print an entire rocket from scratch in less time than it takes for your milk to spoil. Using two giant arms to weave complex creations out of thin air, the technology is opening doors to what the future of AI manufacturing can do. And with all that fabricating power at our fingertips, we came up with a list of 10 inappropriate things we would make if we had a superpowered 3D printer like Stargate. The future looks good.

Photo: zeljkosantrac (Getty Images)

Get ready: Every Streaming Service Gets Their Own Version of ‘Netflix and Chill’

Cry him a river: 12 Justin Timberlake Lyrics That Might Be Used to Get Him Out of the Doghouse With Jessica Biel

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.